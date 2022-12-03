Create New Account
Russian Ammunition had been Loaded - UKR Enemy Shots - Truck Caught Fire - Brave Russian Hero Drove the Blazing Truck Away
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago

The Ukrainian Armed Forces caught our soldiers loading ammunition and opened fire on them with their artillery. Our men immediately hid inside a neighboring house, but the shelling damaged the Ural truck in which the ammunition had been loaded - the truck caught fire.

If the ammunition had been detonated, our soldiers would have been killed. One of the soldiers, despite the risk, climbed into the burning "Ural" and drove it away from his comrades in arms. This soldier deserves the highest award for this heroic deed.

russiaukrainesmo

