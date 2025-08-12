Pentavalent Easyfive-TT vaccine 13 days after dry drop: Nanotechnology

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Pentavalent Easyfive-TT vaccine 13 days after dry drop, manufactured by the Indian laboratory Panacea Biotec. Graphene oxide and micro-nanotechnological elements can be seen.
Dr. Liliana Zelada Rück. August 3, 2025
This type of vaccine is administered to children from 2 months of age and acts (supposedly) against five serious diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B, and diseases caused by Haemophilus influenzae type b (meningitis and pneumonia).
💯 Video translated into English by the M-Power Translations team.
☕️ Help us with our translations:
https://buymeacoffee.com/mpowertranslations
Source @La Quinta Columna International
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!