© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tactical Intercession: ANOINT THE PEACEMAKERS WHO SERVE JUSTICE
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • February 28, 2022
The word from the Lord begins at 17:45. This is God's word of instruction to those who pray and decree, given to His Kingdom "Ecclesia." Here is its text:
"IN THE PADDOCK"
"The kings, the priests, the rulers of this age of earth are fallen. Anoint not the ones before you with your fears. Proscribe the enemy of its iniquity and unjust gain, with My anointing. Be merciful to the sinner, but just to the sin. Do not proscribe the righteous of the ways of justice, rather anoint their merciful judgments and executions thereof. Beknight the carriers out of my ways to establish the peace and bring about the glories outpouring to this land. Be wise in the councils of the Lord. Be merciful and swift in carrying out my judgments upon the earth: purposes of the Almighty and His ways into your future. Be strong and powerful in me. Place the burden of the Lord above the burdens of the retributions upon the fallen. Be merciful in carrying out swift justice upon the land. Be strong. Be not wrong. Be challenged in me, to see the ways of justice--in me. Be strong, not wrong."
"The just, the ministers of my righteousness in this land are to be held in high regard. Be still and know that their ways are faithful, their anointings true. They are dispensed to do my will according to my precepts and plans. The are accordingly dispensed and appointed, in my heart and mind. My ways are true and will be carried out, for justice. Peace is the plan. Peacemakers are true to me, to my counsel. Make sure of it with me in spirit and in truth, accordingly."
(Please share this with your fellow believers in Christ Jesus. Like, subscribe here, and subscribe to delivery of email alerts at https://glorybound.info.)
The "Diana" to whom I refer is Diana Larkin. You can see interviews with her in this "channel" and at GloryBound.info, with further important info from her. Please pardon the less than state of the art video and audio quality. Time to upgrade equipment. ;-) Interesting that this video happens to be 26 minutes, 26 seconds in length. Referenced in the video was Genesis 1:26: Then God said, “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness. And let them have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over the livestock and over all the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.” and the Second Adam is our King, Christ Jesus.
"IN THE PADDOCK"
"The kings, the priests, the rulers of this age of earth are fallen. Anoint not the ones before you with your fears. Proscribe the enemy of its iniquity and unjust gain, with My anointing. Be merciful to the sinner, but just to the sin. Do not proscribe the righteous of the ways of justice, rather anoint their merciful judgments and executions thereof. Beknight the carriers out of my ways to establish the peace and bring about the glories outpouring to this land. Be wise in the councils of the Lord. Be merciful and swift in carrying out my judgments upon the earth: purposes of the Almighty and His ways into your future. Be strong and powerful in me. Place the burden of the Lord above the burdens of the retributions upon the fallen. Be merciful in carrying out swift justice upon the land. Be strong. Be not wrong. Be challenged in me, to see the ways of justice--in me. Be strong, not wrong."
"The just, the ministers of my righteousness in this land are to be held in high regard. Be still and know that their ways are faithful, their anointings true. They are dispensed to do my will according to my precepts and plans. The are accordingly dispensed and appointed, in my heart and mind. My ways are true and will be carried out, for justice. Peace is the plan. Peacemakers are true to me, to my counsel. Make sure of it with me in spirit and in truth, accordingly."
(Please share this with your fellow believers in Christ Jesus. Like, subscribe here, and subscribe to delivery of email alerts at https://glorybound.info.)
The "Diana" to whom I refer is Diana Larkin. You can see interviews with her in this "channel" and at GloryBound.info, with further important info from her. Please pardon the less than state of the art video and audio quality. Time to upgrade equipment. ;-) Interesting that this video happens to be 26 minutes, 26 seconds in length. Referenced in the video was Genesis 1:26: Then God said, “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness. And let them have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over the livestock and over all the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.” and the Second Adam is our King, Christ Jesus.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.