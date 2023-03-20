EUROPA ― The Last Battle ― Part 1

Censorship is validation of the message.

Cenzura je dokončna potrditev sporočila.





Someone wrote in a review:

Nekdo je v svoji kritiki napisal:





The most important documentary youll ever see. Watch and make your own mind up.

»Najpomembnejši dokumentarec, ki ga boste kadarkoli videli. Oglejte si in se odločite.«





IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7528992/





Communism was not created by the masses to overthrow the bankers,

Communism was created by the bankers to overthrow and enslave the masses.





Komunizma niso ustvarile množice, da bi strmoglavile bankirje,

komunizem so ustvarili bankirji, da bi strmoglavili in zasužnjili množice.





»Moramo razumeti:

vodilni boljševiki, ki so prevzeli Rusijo, niso bili Rusi. Sovražili so Ruse. Sovražili so kristjane. Zaradi etničnega sovraštva so mučili in pobili milijone Rusov brez kančka človeškega obžalovanja. Oktobrska revolucija ni bila tisto, kar v Ameriki imenujemo "ruska revolucija". To je bila invazija in osvajanje ruskega naroda. Več mojih rojakov je utrpelo več grozljivih zločinov zaradi svojih okrvavljenih rok, kot jih je utrpel kateri koli narod ali rasa v celotni človeški zgodovini. Ni ga mogoče podcenjevati. Boljševizem je bil največji človeški pokol vseh časov. Dejstvo, da večina sveta te realnosti ne pozna, je dokaz, da so globalni mediji sami v rokah storilcev. "Ne moremo trditi, da so vsi Judje boljševiki. Toda: brez Judov ne bi bilo boljševizma. Za Juda nič ni bolj žaljivo kot resnica. Od krvi pobesneli judovski teroristi so od leta 1918 do 1957 v Rusiji pobili šestinšestdeset milijonov ljudi".«





“You must understand. The leading Bolsheviks who took over Russia were not Russians. They hated Russians. They hated Christians. Driven by ethnic hatred they tortured and slaughtered millions of Russians without a shred of human remorse. The October Revolution was not what you call in America the “Russian Revolution.” It was an invasion and conquest over the Russian people. More of my countrymen suffered horrific crimes at their bloodstained hands than any people or nation ever suffered in the entirety of human history. It cannot be understated. Bolshevism was the greatest human slaughter of all time. The fact that most of the world is ignorant of this reality is proof that the global media itself is in the hands of the perpetrators. “We cannot state that all Jews are Bolsheviks. But: without Jews there would have been no Bolshevism. For a Jew nothing is more insulting than the truth. The blood maddened Jewish terrorists murdered sixty-six million in Russia from 1918 to 1957.” ”

Aleksandr Solženjicin (1918-2008), z Nobelovo nagrado nagrajeni romanopisec, zgodovinar in žrtev judovskega boljševizma.

Uradna stran za dokumentarni film: https://europathelastbattle.wordpress.com

― za katero so »oni« dosegli POPOLNO CENZURO!