Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Apr 23, 2024





Today is all about the Red Heifers. Will these animals cause a War with the Arabs? We take a look at the Temple History, the removal of the Al Aqsa Mosque, the Palestinian State and much more!





00:00 - Intro

01:49 - Red Heifers

04:41 - Muslims who Follow the Quran

05:56 - Removal of the Al Aqsa Mosque

07:48 - Leslie Johnson Dream

11:52 - Palestinian State Agreement

13:55 - Why Jews Need a Temple

16:52 - Prophetic Implications

22:17 - Stan’s Books





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4r24ul-will-red-heifers-start-war-with-arabs-04232024.html