Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Will Red Heifers Start War with Arabs?
channel image
High Hopes
3168 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
38 views
Published Tuesday

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Apr 23, 2024


Today is all about the Red Heifers. Will these animals cause a War with the Arabs? We take a look at the Temple History, the removal of the Al Aqsa Mosque, the Palestinian State and much more!


00:00 - Intro

01:49 - Red Heifers

04:41 - Muslims who Follow the Quran

05:56 - Removal of the Al Aqsa Mosque

07:48 - Leslie Johnson Dream

11:52 - Palestinian State Agreement

13:55 - Why Jews Need a Temple

16:52 - Prophetic Implications

22:17 - Stan’s Books


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4r24ul-will-red-heifers-start-war-with-arabs-04232024.html

Keywords
muslimsprophecyisraeljewswartemplequranmosqueremovaldreamarabsprophecy clubal aqsapalestinian statestan johnsonleslie johnsonred heifersprophetic implications

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket