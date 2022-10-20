Create New Account
Global Elite: Let the Middle Class Eat Bugs and Fake Lab Meat
Runaway inflation caused by the quantitative easing by the world’s central banks is chewing up the household budgets of middle class and poor families in America and Europe. Politicians and corporate executives have innovative suggestions for moms and dads struggling to keep food on their tables for hungry children.

Yesterday, radical leftist politician Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for Governor of Georgia, said families could fight inflation by aborting their unborn children. That may seem too extreme for many radicals. Therefore, others have proposals to combat food inflation that are less shocking than Stacey Abram’s recommendation to kill unborn babies.

A growing number of World Economic Forum-indoctrinated globalists are enthusiastically championing the introduction of insects and laboratory-grown fake meat into the human food chain.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/20/22.


