Saddam Hussein FULL Hanging Video Graphic. Owners of @oneninetyfivenationsrising don’t trust in any of the U.N. Owned Governments of the world. The Zionist/Freemason Government of IRAN and the Zionist/Freemason Government of ISRAEL has nothing to do with Humanity. People of Iran and Their so Called Islamic/Shia Government watch all these innocent people elders, sick, women and children of IRAQ, LIBYA, SYRIA, LEBANON, YEMEN were getting killed, robbed, rape, Torture to dead and their Country being destroyed, Why people of Iran and their Zionist/Freemason Government did nothing to stop that Slaughter; Don’t forget that these very people of Iran and their Zionist/Freemason Government did nothing when they saw them being ruined; instead, they sided with their enemies. Just Think Think Think!