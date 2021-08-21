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FULL SHOW: Satanists That Run The World Reveal Themselves On Live Television
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863 views • August 21, 2021
A whirlwind Friday broadcast as Owen reveals that a warrant has been issued for his arrest for the reporting he did from the steps of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Owen also covers strange videos where Satanists appear to be revealing themselves on live television. In the second hour, Owen takes callers to discuss January 6, vaccine mandates, and freedom. In the third hour, Jesse Lee Peterson joins for a powerful conversation on why America must never be handed to the evil side.
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