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I Respect Your Rights And Freedom But... Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 09-03-2021
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0 view • September 03, 2021
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This is how we stop the madness! Stop complying stop participating in their system! The word BUT does not go at the end of FREEDOM!
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Article Links:
https://www.king5.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/washington-state-ferry-delay-sickout-vaccine-labor-day-weekend/281-055b3b10-9ea3-4b30-b189-3a1afcf6aa4e
https://summit.news/2021/09/02/australia-could-force-citizens-to-report-their-location-on-demand-via-government-tracking-app/
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/09/pandemic-australia-still-liberal-democracy/619940/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pfizer-doses-first-patient-phase-23-trial-covid-therapeutic
https://timcast.com/news/exclusive-emergency-response-says-department-of-defense-has-taken-over-vaccine-shipment-crash-that-shut-down-air-space/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szL2Ofzvpcs
Thumbnail Link:
https://c1.staticflickr.com/1/191/508002172_ff18ce8ced_z.jpg?zz=1
This is how we stop the madness! Stop complying stop participating in their system! The word BUT does not go at the end of FREEDOM!
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WakingtheFuture
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.king5.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/washington-state-ferry-delay-sickout-vaccine-labor-day-weekend/281-055b3b10-9ea3-4b30-b189-3a1afcf6aa4e
https://summit.news/2021/09/02/australia-could-force-citizens-to-report-their-location-on-demand-via-government-tracking-app/
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/09/pandemic-australia-still-liberal-democracy/619940/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pfizer-doses-first-patient-phase-23-trial-covid-therapeutic
https://timcast.com/news/exclusive-emergency-response-says-department-of-defense-has-taken-over-vaccine-shipment-crash-that-shut-down-air-space/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szL2Ofzvpcs
Thumbnail Link:
https://c1.staticflickr.com/1/191/508002172_ff18ce8ced_z.jpg?zz=1
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