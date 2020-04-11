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Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell "Doesn't Know" If He Is Part of A Coronavirus Medical Simulation or Not
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116 views • April 11, 2020
Jason Goodman

Many people have viewed recent videos posted by Maimonides Medical Center affiliated ER Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell. Like so many other social engineers including the New York Times, Dr. Colleen Smith and Governor Andrew Cuomo, Dr. Sidell's message focuses on ventillaotrs and complex details surrounding the intubation and treatment of deathly ill paitents. Why would Dr. Kyle-Sidell go out on a limb, so few hospital affiliated MDs would? How is it possible that he does not know if he is involved in a Mediacal Simulation or a real event? This set of phone calls shed new light on a growing pool of Doctors behaving strangely.

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jason goodmancoronavirusmedical simulationdr cameron kyle-sidellcolleen smithdoesnt know
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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