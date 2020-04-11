Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell "Doesn't Know" If He Is Part of A Coronavirus Medical Simulation or Not

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Many people have viewed recent videos posted by Maimonides Medical Center affiliated ER Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell. Like so many other social engineers including the New York Times, Dr. Colleen Smith and Governor Andrew Cuomo, Dr. Sidell's message focuses on ventillaotrs and complex details surrounding the intubation and treatment of deathly ill paitents. Why would Dr. Kyle-Sidell go out on a limb, so few hospital affiliated MDs would? How is it possible that he does not know if he is involved in a Mediacal Simulation or a real event? This set of phone calls shed new light on a growing pool of Doctors behaving strangely.
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