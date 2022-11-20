BBC Presenter Dies From Jab. Landlord: Get Jab Or Move Out. Hospital: No Jab Means No Tylenol

BBC presenter Lisa Shaw died of Covid vaccine complications, coroner finds. Shaw died of a brain haemorrhage caused by a blood clot three weeks after her first AstraZeneca dose.

A Florida landlord says tenants must get vaccinated against COVID-19 or move out.

CDC says roughly 4,100 people have been hospitalized or died with Covid breakthrough infections after vaccination.

Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines.

Biden mandates COVID vaccines for federal workers, with no option for testing. 13-year-old dies in sleep after getting COVID-19 vaccine; CDC investigating.

Michigan boy dies 3 days after getting Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, CDC is investigating. Hospital Asks Staff to Prove Religious Exemption for COVID Vaccine by Refusing Tylenol.

New Zealand woman dies after receiving Pfizer vaccine.

39-year old Utah woman dies after getting second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

