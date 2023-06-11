Create New Account
Homeless To Independence Inc. IS NOW ON THE WHATNOT APP
Homeless To Independence Inc.
Published a day ago

06-11-23 Homeless To Independence Inc is now on Whatnot.com


It is an online live auction platform...check out our upcoming sales shows:

https://whatnot.com/invite/annmartinfrey 

The above link will also save you $10 on your purchase(s)!!

SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC ON WHATNOT.COM WILL HELP US TO SERVICE EVEN MORE - 

While John will be doing the outreach routes, within 5-States, I will be on WHATNOT.COM raising funds...

VIDEO PODCAST OUTLINING HOW WE ARE GOING TO ACCOMPLISH EVEN MORE:

https://rumble.com/v2tkbpm-06-11-23-homeless-to-independence-inc.-is-now-live-auction-style-selling-on.html

Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc. and the people we serve!
