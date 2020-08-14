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Mid-Week (USA Wed) Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - MOON UAP+ Sim Net Tutorial ] - OT Chan Live#297
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6 views • August 14, 2020
#MUFON #DREAMTEAM #THIRDPHASEOFMOON #ALIENS #UFOS
Topics:
0) I talk about Shelly's new Tablet from OT Chan and show some Pics of it.
1) What is a SIM Card and whats the difference between
mobile internet using SIMs verse Home Router - A quick
over view and what is a HOTSPOT (TUTORIAL)
2) Berkshire Finale from the behavior panel guys.. from interview
with Thom Reed
3) MOON UAP - revisited - how I proved what it really is
and its nothing to do with what GUFON and FraudTeam said
4) Other DreamTeam - thirdphaseofmoon nonSense vids
- Dark Shape in the Sky of Florida
5) UFOofinterest catch up on viral vids
6) UFO man recent vids
Topics (with markers):
0) I talk about Shelly's new Tablet from OT Chan and show some Pics of it.
1) What is a SIM Card and whats the difference between
mobile internet using SIMs verse Home Router - A quick
over view and what is a HOTSPOT (TUTORIAL)
@ 5:17 mark or https://youtu.be/FVPxDDXPvWg?t=317
2) Berkshire Finale from the behavior panel guys.. from interview
with Thom Reed
.
@ 51:05 mark or https://youtu.be/FVPxDDXPvWg?t=3065
3) MOON UAP - revisited - how I proved what it really is
and its nothing to do with what GUFON and FraudTeam said
.
@ 1:09:58 mark or https://youtu.be/FVPxDDXPvWg?t=4198
4) Other DreamTeam - thirdphaseofmoon nonSense vids
- Dark Shape in the Sky of Florida
@ 2:26:09 mark or https://youtu.be/FVPxDDXPvWg?t=8769
5) UFOofinterest catch up on viral vids
@ 3:22:36 mark or https://youtu.be/FVPxDDXPvWg?t=12156
6) UFO man recent vids
@ 3:27:57 mark or https://youtu.be/FVPxDDXPvWg?t=12477
===
SIM card | UPDATE/correction
A subscriber identity module or subscriber identification module , widely known as a SIM card, is an integrated circuit that is intended to securely store the international mobile subscriber identity number and its related key, which are used to identify and authenticate subsc...
I should of google SIM as well as SIMM it didnt click at time but I did
know SIMM was memory cards for desktop/laptops
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:
0) I talk about Shelly's new Tablet from OT Chan and show some Pics of it.
1) What is a SIM Card and whats the difference between
mobile internet using SIMs verse Home Router - A quick
over view and what is a HOTSPOT (TUTORIAL)
2) Berkshire Finale from the behavior panel guys.. from interview
with Thom Reed
3) MOON UAP - revisited - how I proved what it really is
and its nothing to do with what GUFON and FraudTeam said
4) Other DreamTeam - thirdphaseofmoon nonSense vids
- Dark Shape in the Sky of Florida
5) UFOofinterest catch up on viral vids
6) UFO man recent vids
Topics (with markers):
0) I talk about Shelly's new Tablet from OT Chan and show some Pics of it.
1) What is a SIM Card and whats the difference between
mobile internet using SIMs verse Home Router - A quick
over view and what is a HOTSPOT (TUTORIAL)
@ 5:17 mark or https://youtu.be/FVPxDDXPvWg?t=317
2) Berkshire Finale from the behavior panel guys.. from interview
with Thom Reed
.
@ 51:05 mark or https://youtu.be/FVPxDDXPvWg?t=3065
3) MOON UAP - revisited - how I proved what it really is
and its nothing to do with what GUFON and FraudTeam said
.
@ 1:09:58 mark or https://youtu.be/FVPxDDXPvWg?t=4198
4) Other DreamTeam - thirdphaseofmoon nonSense vids
- Dark Shape in the Sky of Florida
@ 2:26:09 mark or https://youtu.be/FVPxDDXPvWg?t=8769
5) UFOofinterest catch up on viral vids
@ 3:22:36 mark or https://youtu.be/FVPxDDXPvWg?t=12156
6) UFO man recent vids
@ 3:27:57 mark or https://youtu.be/FVPxDDXPvWg?t=12477
===
SIM card | UPDATE/correction
A subscriber identity module or subscriber identification module , widely known as a SIM card, is an integrated circuit that is intended to securely store the international mobile subscriber identity number and its related key, which are used to identify and authenticate subsc...
I should of google SIM as well as SIMM it didnt click at time but I did
know SIMM was memory cards for desktop/laptops
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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