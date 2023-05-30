Create New Account
'We knew we were going to kill people. That's premeditated murder,' says David Martin, PhD
We (They) Murdered People With Remdesivir. "When Anthony Fauci, Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak, and others made the decision that we should inject Remdesivir into patients with COVID. We knew we were going to kill people. That's premeditated murder... we knew we were going to do it."

David Martin, PhD tweeted on May 19, 2023.

https://twitter.com/DrDMartinWorld/status/1659648084488355840

In a 2018 Ebola study, Remdesivir killed 53% of the patients.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

