Battle for Brazil: CIA Influence, Censorship, and Criminal Presidents
Published 14 hours ago

Tucker Carlson


Feb 29, 2024


The Biden administration helped install a pro-Chinese government in Brazil, which immediately shut down opposition media and began arresting dissidents. Here are two of its victims.


Chapters:

00:00 Intro

01:19 Eduardo Bolsonaro

07:00 The printed vote amendment

16:30 The similarities between America and Brazil

22:05 Paulo Figueiredo

29:50 2024 U.S. election predictions


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLRLPFOtaKs

