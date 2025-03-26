Kursk Frontline Combat: Ukraine Drone Almost Kills Me - Patrick Lancaster, clip

A journalist (Patrick Lancaster) captured the moment of the destruction of a Ukrainian drone that was flying towards our soldiers.

In my latest video report, I bring you straight to the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war, where a Ukrainian kamikaze drone nearly took my life during a combat operation in Russia’s Kursk region. This was one of the closest calls I’ve had while reporting from the battlefield—and that’s saying something after years of covering warzones. The footage captures the heart-pounding moment a Ukrainian FPV (First-Person View) drone locked onto our position as I rode alongside Russian Akhmat special forces during a civilian evacuation mission (With 5 elderly civilians inside the truck). As soon as we spotted the drone overhead, chaos erupted—shouts, profesional military actions and the undeniable sound of death stalking from above. But in the end we were saved by the actions of the Russian soldiers from "Akhmat" Special Forces. Russian military has a saying that when you survive a near death experience that is your second birthday.

📍 Location: Near Sudzha, Kursk Region, close to the border with Sumy, Ukraine.

🎥 What you’ll see: Real combat footage under drone attack A Ukrainian drone actively targeting a vehicle with Elderly, journalists and soldiers onboard Evacuation of civilians from active frontline zones Wreckage of Western-supplied equipment destroyed by Russian forces Interviews and raw emotions from soldiers on the ground This was the closest I’ve come to being killed in my years reporting from conflict zones. Despite being clearly marked as press, the drone targeted us directly.

