© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America Trails Russia By 30 Years in Military Technology and Preparedness
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • March 09, 2021
Dr. Ronald Cutburth, PhD shocked me by saying Russia is 30 years ahead of US in Military technology, missiles, radar and preparedness. He's a "scientific engineer," expert on military technology focusing on US, Russia and China. He is also an intelligence expert.
https://www.facebook.com/drcutburth
http://www.lovefromthesea.com/
http://www.ampspower.com/
Dr. Ronald Cutburth, Ph.D., Management of Engineering Science Operations
Engineering Scientist: For consultations email [email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/drcutburth
http://www.lovefromthesea.com/
http://www.ampspower.com/
Dr. Ronald Cutburth, Ph.D., Management of Engineering Science Operations
Engineering Scientist: For consultations email [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.