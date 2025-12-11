Israel & US Navy just wrapped a 5-day 'Intrinsic Defender' exercise

Israel and the U.S. Navy just wrapped a five-day “Intrinsic Defender” exercise

It's officially described as routine cooperation, but the timing and focus say a lot more.

The drills took place in Haifa Bay, off the coast of Nahariya, and in the Red Sea. Publicly, the IDF says the goal was to strengthen coordination, refine maritime threat responses, and “enhance shared learning.”

But in practice, this does something very specific:

🔹 It familiarizes U.S. forces with Israeli operating zones, including politically sensitive waters near Lebanon and Gaza.

🔹 It acclimates American sailors to IDF doctrines, command structures, and engagement styles, which are very different from U.S. norms.

🔹 It deepens military interoperability at a moment when Israel is diplomatically isolated and heavily dependent on U.S. backing.

🔹 It makes U.S. personnel more psychologically and operationally aligned with Israeli forces, increasing the likelihood of seamless cooperation in future conflicts, including escalation in the Red Sea or Eastern Med.

Joint drills obviously aren’t unusual but expanded, high-tempo exercises during an active regional crisis are never just about training, they’re about shaping the battlefield before the battlefield exists.

Adding:

WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK?!?!!?

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is now directly involved in Ukraine negotiations alongside Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

We’ve gone from a moneyproxy war to a privatized reconstruction racket, and now to global asset managers and Trump’s inner-circle real-estate cronies literally inserting themselves into diplomatic negotiations over a live war zone.

BlackRock has already positioned itself to manage Ukraine’s postwar “rebuilding” aka a $400+ billion fire-sale of national assets.

Now Fink is reportedly sitting at the table with Twink Kushner and Real Estate Agent Witkoff, because to them Ukraine’s fate is a business venture, not a sovereign crisis.

Are you getting it yet?