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Top 5 Antique Rifles
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12 views • September 21, 2019
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In this video we discuss our top five picks for the best antique rifles. Stay tuned guys we have many more on the way.
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Copyright 2016, 88 Industries, LLC
DISCLAIMER: Our videos are strictly for documentary, educational, and entertainment purposes only. All shooting is performed on state approved firing ranges under the supervision of trained professionals. Imitation or the use of any acts depicted in these videos is solely AT YOUR OWN RISK. All work on firearms should be carried out by a licensed individual and all state and federal rules apply to such. We (including YouTube) will not be held liable for any injury to yourself or damage to your firearms resulting from attempting anything shown in any our videos. We do not endorse any specific product and this video is not an attempt to sell you a good or service. We are not a gun store and DO NOT sell or deal in firearms. Such a practice is heavily regulated and subject to applicable laws. We DO NOT sell parts, magazines, or firearms. We are not instructing our viewers on how to modify firearms, accessories or otherwise to change their basic legal function. These videos are free to watch and if anyone attempts to charge for this video notify us immediately. By viewing or flagging this video you are acknowledging the above.
Fair Use: In the rare instance we include someone else’s footage it is covered in Fair Use for Documentary and Educational purposes with intention of driving commentary and allowing freedom of speech.
AMAZON Store: https://amzn.to/2H7Lq6Y
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/iv8888
CHECK OUT OUR MUSIC CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/c/Guitarsenal
In this video we discuss our top five picks for the best antique rifles. Stay tuned guys we have many more on the way.
CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE!
http://www.iraqveteran8888.com
Shirts & other Apparel:
Like us on Facebook:
http://www.facebook.com/iraqveteran88...
Follow Us On Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/iraqveteran...
http://instagram.com/mrsiraqveteran8888/
http://instagram.com/chad_iv8888/
AMAZON NOTICE: As an Amazon Associate, Iraqveteran8888 earns from qualifying purchases.
Copyright 2016, 88 Industries, LLC
DISCLAIMER: Our videos are strictly for documentary, educational, and entertainment purposes only. All shooting is performed on state approved firing ranges under the supervision of trained professionals. Imitation or the use of any acts depicted in these videos is solely AT YOUR OWN RISK. All work on firearms should be carried out by a licensed individual and all state and federal rules apply to such. We (including YouTube) will not be held liable for any injury to yourself or damage to your firearms resulting from attempting anything shown in any our videos. We do not endorse any specific product and this video is not an attempt to sell you a good or service. We are not a gun store and DO NOT sell or deal in firearms. Such a practice is heavily regulated and subject to applicable laws. We DO NOT sell parts, magazines, or firearms. We are not instructing our viewers on how to modify firearms, accessories or otherwise to change their basic legal function. These videos are free to watch and if anyone attempts to charge for this video notify us immediately. By viewing or flagging this video you are acknowledging the above.
Fair Use: In the rare instance we include someone else’s footage it is covered in Fair Use for Documentary and Educational purposes with intention of driving commentary and allowing freedom of speech.
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