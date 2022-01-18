© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Planet Lockdown
Follow
6
Share
Report
637 views • January 18, 2022
Planet Lockdown in the United States 🇺🇸 released their feature-length documentary in ten languages on the 15th of January 2022.
THIS WAS EXCLUSIVELY PREMIERED ON BRAND NEW TUBE (UK)
A word from James - the director - about the film:
“For Planet Lockdown we spoke to some of the brightest minds in the world including epidemiologists, scientists, doctors, lawyers, protesters, a statesman and a prince. These brave souls had the courage to speak truth against all odds and inspire us to do the same. We must have the courage to overcome our fears. And once we do, it gets easier every time.”
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/planet-lockdown-full-uncensored-version-bnt-premiere_afGwhH344VFdP13.html
THIS WAS EXCLUSIVELY PREMIERED ON BRAND NEW TUBE (UK)
A word from James - the director - about the film:
“For Planet Lockdown we spoke to some of the brightest minds in the world including epidemiologists, scientists, doctors, lawyers, protesters, a statesman and a prince. These brave souls had the courage to speak truth against all odds and inspire us to do the same. We must have the courage to overcome our fears. And once we do, it gets easier every time.”
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/planet-lockdown-full-uncensored-version-bnt-premiere_afGwhH344VFdP13.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.