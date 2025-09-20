BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Fate of TikTok: Trump says who will control TikTok - Israel will be happy, not TikTokers : (
President Trump on who will control TikTok:

We're gonna have very good control. These are American investors, and they all love our country, they're all very well known people, very famous people actually, financially, and they'll have they'll have control of it.

The investors are Oracle, Silver Lake, and Andreessen Horowitz.

Yes, there are Israel connections. I'm pretty darn sure that the narrative will change at TikTok. Sounds like Israel got what they wanted, through US investors...   Cynthia


