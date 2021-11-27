© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UFOs & ALIENS: ABDUCTIONS, "THE LITTLE MEN" & MORE
Follow
15
Share
Report
786 views • November 27, 2021
#ALIENS #LISTEN #UFO
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
(LIKE & SHARE these videos for a wider reach!) [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: There demonic beings calling themselves "aliens" because that's what WE named them- creatures that are sometimes pure satanic creations and sometimes hybrid with humanity. Aliens and UFOs are a real phenomena but their ulterior motives are NOT what mainstream Ufology says it is- they are neither saviours or creators of mankind but deadly envoys of the devil, lying to humanity until the time comes to reveal their plan. Please focus on Jesus through these messages, it is His warning that matters.
READ ON TMV BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/01/ufos-aliens-the-little-men-walking-on-the-sky-january-23-2016/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
PORTALS AND THE PFIZER VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/12/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgKYUqB2BWQ
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
(LIKE & SHARE these videos for a wider reach!) [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: There demonic beings calling themselves "aliens" because that's what WE named them- creatures that are sometimes pure satanic creations and sometimes hybrid with humanity. Aliens and UFOs are a real phenomena but their ulterior motives are NOT what mainstream Ufology says it is- they are neither saviours or creators of mankind but deadly envoys of the devil, lying to humanity until the time comes to reveal their plan. Please focus on Jesus through these messages, it is His warning that matters.
READ ON TMV BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/01/ufos-aliens-the-little-men-walking-on-the-sky-january-23-2016/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
PORTALS AND THE PFIZER VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/12/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgKYUqB2BWQ
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.