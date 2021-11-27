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UFOs & ALIENS: ABDUCTIONS, "THE LITTLE MEN" & MORE
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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786 views • November 27, 2021
#ALIENS #LISTEN #UFO

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

(LIKE & SHARE these videos for a wider reach!) [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]

https://the-masters-voice.com

Today's word: There demonic beings calling themselves "aliens" because that's what WE named them- creatures that are sometimes pure satanic creations and sometimes hybrid with humanity. Aliens and UFOs are a real phenomena but their ulterior motives are NOT what mainstream Ufology says it is- they are neither saviours or creators of mankind but deadly envoys of the devil, lying to humanity until the time comes to reveal their plan. Please focus on Jesus through these messages, it is His warning that matters.

READ ON TMV BLOG:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/01/ufos-aliens-the-little-men-walking-on-the-sky-january-23-2016/

RELATED PROPHECIES:

PORTALS AND THE PFIZER VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/12/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgKYUqB2BWQ

HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.

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