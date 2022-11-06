Create New Account
Russian (LPR) Forces Heavy Battle Combat Training For Advancing On Kharkov Ukraine [English subtitles]
82 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 17 days ago |
reuploaded to include English subtitles.


Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.


Oct 27, 2022

Russian Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) Forces Prepare For Heavy Push In Kharkov Region. In this report I show a unique and exclusive look into how the LPR forces prepare for battle In the Kharkov region. This location is a special training ground for the mobilization soldiers of the LPR to prepare for battle in the Kharkov region of Ukraine.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nC8tHSWeWec&t=8s


current eventsrussiawarcombatukrainekharkovpatrick lancasterlprluganskheavy pushprepare for battletraining ground mobilization soldiers

