Why Is Personhood Important?

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“What is Personhood? It is the recognition by our culture and our government that each individual human life has an “unalienable” right to life from its earliest biological beginning. This right to life extends to natural death, regardless of one’s disability, gender, race, dependency or manner of conception. This “unalienable” right to life comes from God by virtue of the fact, that we have been created in His image and are thus imbued with a unique worth and dignity not found in the rest of creation.”
~ Dan Becker, Personhood, TKS Publicans, 2011. page 23-24