© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 06-28-2021 Another "Warning Label" While The Deaths Continue
Follow
2
Share
Report
90 views • June 28, 2021
The CDC as expected put a warning label on the pfizer jabs for myocarditis. A label that wont be seen or save anyone. Meanwhile the death toll continues to rise in all countries. This injection is the virus that is killing and maiming the masses. This is by design!
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1408182902978977802?s=20
https://www.mediaite.com/news/fda-to-add-warning-label-for-heart-inflammation-on-pfizers-covid-vaccine/
https://www.nzdoctor.co.nz/article/undoctored/our-covid-free-status-relies-trust-vaccine
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
https://www.globalresearch.ca/15472-dead-1-5-million-injured-50-serious-reported-european-union-database-adverse-drug-reactions-covid-19-shots/5748346
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/study/NCT04748172
Thumbnail Link:
https://bnccnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/FDA-Adds-Pfizer-and-Moderna-Covid-Vaccines-Warning-of-Rare-scaled.jpeg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1408182902978977802?s=20
https://www.mediaite.com/news/fda-to-add-warning-label-for-heart-inflammation-on-pfizers-covid-vaccine/
https://www.nzdoctor.co.nz/article/undoctored/our-covid-free-status-relies-trust-vaccine
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
https://www.globalresearch.ca/15472-dead-1-5-million-injured-50-serious-reported-european-union-database-adverse-drug-reactions-covid-19-shots/5748346
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/study/NCT04748172
Thumbnail Link:
https://bnccnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/FDA-Adds-Pfizer-and-Moderna-Covid-Vaccines-Warning-of-Rare-scaled.jpeg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.