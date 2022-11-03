7 "Awesome" Reasons to Vote Democrat this November!

Many Democrats are fearful of the red wave coming this November, but if you're not, we can present the résumé of team blue and find an inordinate number of reasons to vote for them. From there masking of kids, to shutting down education, to their taste for nostalgia in terms of wanting to re-racialize society. Here are 7 reasons to vote #democrat





#woke #uspolitics #midterms #satire









MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more