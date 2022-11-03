7 "Awesome" Reasons to Vote Democrat this November!

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Many Democrats are fearful of the red wave coming this November, but if you're not, we can present the résumé of team blue and find an inordinate number of reasons to vote for them. From there masking of kids, to shutting down education, to their taste for nostalgia in terms of wanting to re-racialize society. Here are 7 reasons to vote #democrat
#woke #uspolitics #midterms #satire
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