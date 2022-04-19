Elon vs Twitter’s Board - WORLD WAR 3

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AwakenWithJP
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Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter outright but the board has rejected his offer and placed a poison pill to prevent Elon from taking over the company. Here's everything you need to know!
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