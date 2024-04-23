Identifying a counterfeit

2Thess lesson #75; Satan and his army are the master counterfeiters. Satan was the originator of that art! In 2Corinthians chapter 11 the Apostle Paul acknowledges a counterfeit Jesus, a counterfeit gospel and spirit. Be alert, the counterfeit system is real and part of the coming Beast System.
