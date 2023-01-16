https://gettr.com/post/p256kx50289

01/14/2023 Rosangel Perez: It is important to use different tools to raise awareness, whether you are doing it in the legal front, you are doing it through alternative media or you are doing it through music, creativity

01/14/2023 罗桑格尔·佩雷兹：采取多种渠道唤醒人们非常重要。 无论你是在法律领域，或者通过多种媒体，或者通过音乐和创新来唤醒人们，都是非常重要的



