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Don't Rely On News Or Politics For Health
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10 views • November 30, 2021
Do you want to know how to keep your sanity during these troubling times? Don't watch or read the news! My Gosh! I actually read the news in the morning sometimes and it makes me giggle with all of the crap that they are telling people. Join me to learn why it is imperative to fuel your body with nutritious foods rather than watch the news.
What you will discover:
* Three tips on how to reduce your risk of death from COVID.
* Why health coaches and alternative medicine practitioners are a better choice than mainstream doctors to reduce your risk of COVID death.
* Why it doesn't matter who you voted for or where you live in regards to your chance of death by COVID.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST HERE:
Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/andrea-beaman-speaks-out/id1594642313
Stitcher - https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/andrea-beaman-speaks-out
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/1sijcjX4TQpsPSJJYa2H46
Google Podcasts - https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmRyZWFiZWFtYW4ubGlic3luLmNvbS9yc3M
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/AndreaBeaman1
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/andreabeaman
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-1157061
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YowXKNU37id8/
WHERE TO FIND ANDREA ON SOCIAL
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Andrea.Beaman1
Twitter https://twitter.com/andreabeaman
Gettr https://gettr.com/user/andreabeaman
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/andreabeaman
ANDREA'S WEBSITE
https://andreabeaman.com/
#integrativenutrition #foodismedicine #naturalhealing #integrativenutritionhealthcoach #holistichealthcoach #holistichealthremedies #healthandwellness #healthcoach #alternativemedicine #immuneboost
What you will discover:
* Three tips on how to reduce your risk of death from COVID.
* Why health coaches and alternative medicine practitioners are a better choice than mainstream doctors to reduce your risk of COVID death.
* Why it doesn't matter who you voted for or where you live in regards to your chance of death by COVID.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST HERE:
Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/andrea-beaman-speaks-out/id1594642313
Stitcher - https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/andrea-beaman-speaks-out
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/1sijcjX4TQpsPSJJYa2H46
Google Podcasts - https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmRyZWFiZWFtYW4ubGlic3luLmNvbS9yc3M
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/AndreaBeaman1
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/andreabeaman
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-1157061
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YowXKNU37id8/
WHERE TO FIND ANDREA ON SOCIAL
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Andrea.Beaman1
Twitter https://twitter.com/andreabeaman
Gettr https://gettr.com/user/andreabeaman
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/andreabeaman
ANDREA'S WEBSITE
https://andreabeaman.com/
#integrativenutrition #foodismedicine #naturalhealing #integrativenutritionhealthcoach #holistichealthcoach #holistichealthremedies #healthandwellness #healthcoach #alternativemedicine #immuneboost
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