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IT`S NORMAL RIGHT? SNOW AT THE END OF MAY IN TORONTO 😂
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740 views • May 29, 2021
Overview of weather events in the World from May 27 to 29.
0:08 - A high tide hit Easter Island, Chile, like a tsunami.
2:57 - Extreme weather in the USA: tornado in Texas, a hail storm in Kansas and more.
5:06 - Snowfall in Toronto, Canada on May 28th.
8:26 - Flooding in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.
0:08 - A high tide hit Easter Island, Chile, like a tsunami.
2:57 - Extreme weather in the USA: tornado in Texas, a hail storm in Kansas and more.
5:06 - Snowfall in Toronto, Canada on May 28th.
8:26 - Flooding in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.
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