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The Secret Rulers Of The World - Documentary
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286 views • October 17, 2021
The Satanic Shadowy Elite 2001. The Cabal want to kill billions of us and keep the rest for slaves. It's already started with these vaccines. It's too late to turn back now. They are all in on it. Approximately 2 billion have already been jabbed with poison that will kill them in the next couple years. That's not enough for them. Imagine only 500 million people left on earth. That's their goal. Are you going to become a victim or will you fight?
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