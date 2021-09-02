© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UNLAWFULLY ARRESTED FOR NOT WEARING A MASK
Follow
1
Share
Report
0 view • September 02, 2021
Jill describes her unlawful arrest, detention and abuse for choosing not to wear a mask in a public building. The Taos Sheriff, prison staff and Judge Ortega need to be held accountable for their despicable behavior and overt violation of the Constitution of New Mexico and the United States.
Have we become the People Republic of New Mexico?!!
This is the judge!
https://www.change.org/p/new-mexico-state-senate-impeach-judge-ernest-ortega-for-releasing-child-rapist-twice-who-went-on-to-rape-5yr-old
Taos County Sheriff:
https://www.taoscounty.org/217/Sheriffs-Office
If you like the content please give it a Rumble and Subscribe to the channel ... its new and only going to get juicier!
On Telegram at: t.me/CAT_chats
Wondering why I have a unicorn in the background ...?
The unicorn was used in Europe as a symbol of Jesus Christ as a code by artists during times of persecution. There is an ancient unicorn prophesy about this time and the return of the Christ.
I am also reclaiming it from the LGBTQ movement which has hijacked it along with the rainbow.
This unicorn is my art which you can find at: www.maharakdaniel.com
Have we become the People Republic of New Mexico?!!
This is the judge!
https://www.change.org/p/new-mexico-state-senate-impeach-judge-ernest-ortega-for-releasing-child-rapist-twice-who-went-on-to-rape-5yr-old
Taos County Sheriff:
https://www.taoscounty.org/217/Sheriffs-Office
If you like the content please give it a Rumble and Subscribe to the channel ... its new and only going to get juicier!
On Telegram at: t.me/CAT_chats
Wondering why I have a unicorn in the background ...?
The unicorn was used in Europe as a symbol of Jesus Christ as a code by artists during times of persecution. There is an ancient unicorn prophesy about this time and the return of the Christ.
I am also reclaiming it from the LGBTQ movement which has hijacked it along with the rainbow.
This unicorn is my art which you can find at: www.maharakdaniel.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.