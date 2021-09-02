UNLAWFULLY ARRESTED FOR NOT WEARING A MASK

Jill describes her unlawful arrest, detention and abuse for choosing not to wear a mask in a public building. The Taos Sheriff, prison staff and Judge Ortega need to be held accountable for their despicable behavior and overt violation of the Constitution of New Mexico and the United States.Have we become the People Republic of New Mexico?!!This is the judge!Taos County Sheriff:If you like the content please give it a Rumble and Subscribe to the channel ... its new and only going to get juicier!On Telegram at: t.me/CAT_chatsWondering why I have a unicorn in the background ...?The unicorn was used in Europe as a symbol of Jesus Christ as a code by artists during times of persecution. There is an ancient unicorn prophesy about this time and the return of the Christ.I am also reclaiming it from the LGBTQ movement which has hijacked it along with the rainbow.This unicorn is my art which you can find at: www.maharakdaniel.com