Misled By The FBI

Confidence In The FBI Is Dropping For Good Reason

* AG Garland shocked by any criticism of FBI; he likes to play the victim.

* FBI continues to mislead the American people.

* We now know FBI was behind the Whitmer plot.

* FBI promoted the head of the Whitmer investigation.

* Why is FBI hiding Jan 6 pipe bomb footage?





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/media/tucker-carlson-reason-publics-confidence-fbi-plummeted





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310973230112

