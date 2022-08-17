Misled By The FBI

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Confidence In The FBI Is Dropping For Good Reason
* AG Garland shocked by any criticism of FBI; he likes to play the victim.
* FBI continues to mislead the American people.
* We now know FBI was behind the Whitmer plot.
* FBI promoted the head of the Whitmer investigation.
* Why is FBI hiding Jan 6 pipe bomb footage?
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/media/tucker-carlson-reason-publics-confidence-fbi-plummeted
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 August 2022