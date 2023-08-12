Summer Harvest + Homemade Dog Food! 🇯🇵 🤩🐶👍🏾

Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 My second round of cucumber plants have begun to produce, giving me my first beautiful fruit to go with my abundant tomato harvest that’s still going strong. I also harvested and cooked the edamame, okra and green beans. It’s turned out to be a very good spring and summer growing season. 🙏🏿👍🏾🤩🐶
