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Pfizer Approved For 5-11 Year Old Who's Behind It All! Wake Up Call 10-27-2021
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180 views • October 27, 2021
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This decision was decided on long before the scam even started. They knew they couldn't just roll this out for all immediately so we are seeing their plans play out to a tee! Who makes these decisions? Let's take a look!
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Article Links:
https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2021/oct/26/fda-advisers-review-pfizers-covid-19-vaccine-for/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4foal20UTA
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/blackrock-vanguard-own-big-pharma-media/
https://wallstreetonparade.com/2020/06/blackrock-authored-the-bailout-plan-before-there-was-a-crisis-now-its-been-hired-by-three-central-banks-to-implement-the-plan/
https://goingdirect.solari.com/timeline-of-key-economic-events-of-the-pandemic/
This decision was decided on long before the scam even started. They knew they couldn't just roll this out for all immediately so we are seeing their plans play out to a tee! Who makes these decisions? Let's take a look!
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WakingtheFuture
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2021/oct/26/fda-advisers-review-pfizers-covid-19-vaccine-for/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4foal20UTA
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/blackrock-vanguard-own-big-pharma-media/
https://wallstreetonparade.com/2020/06/blackrock-authored-the-bailout-plan-before-there-was-a-crisis-now-its-been-hired-by-three-central-banks-to-implement-the-plan/
https://goingdirect.solari.com/timeline-of-key-economic-events-of-the-pandemic/
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