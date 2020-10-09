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'WHAT ON EARTH IS GOING ON?' Claire Edwards Presentation - An 18 Year Staffer At The UN Speaks - Important Information On What's Coming & How To Protect Yourself - {MIRROR Edited for Brevity}
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2019 views • October 09, 2020
CLAIRE EDWARDS joins AgeofTruth.tv again via a livestream.
In this presentation she shares with us important information from a GROUNDBREAKING document.
There are major revelations about what is really going on on our planet right now AND What we can do about it to take care of ourselves and loved ones.
Claire Edwards is a former United Nations staffer in Vienna (for nearly 20 years) and Editor and Co-author of the International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space.
Find the original broadcast here: http://ageoftruth.tv/what-on-earth-is-going-on-claire-edwards-presentation-live/
Find the Document here: http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/INVESTIGATIVE-REPORT-ON-THE-COVID-19-PANDEMIC-AND-ITS-RELATIONSHIP-TO-SARS-COV-2-AND-OTHER-FACTORS.pdf
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Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
In this presentation she shares with us important information from a GROUNDBREAKING document.
There are major revelations about what is really going on on our planet right now AND What we can do about it to take care of ourselves and loved ones.
Claire Edwards is a former United Nations staffer in Vienna (for nearly 20 years) and Editor and Co-author of the International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space.
Find the original broadcast here: http://ageoftruth.tv/what-on-earth-is-going-on-claire-edwards-presentation-live/
Find the Document here: http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/INVESTIGATIVE-REPORT-ON-THE-COVID-19-PANDEMIC-AND-ITS-RELATIONSHIP-TO-SARS-COV-2-AND-OTHER-FACTORS.pdf
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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