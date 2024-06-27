Donald Trump VS Joe Biden (June 27th 2024) Custom Commentary EDIT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NOTE: This custom version of the debate is largely unedited so you won't miss much. It's still good for a first time watch as I made sure to rewind during most interruptions. If you've already seen the debate: Post debate commentary begins at 1:43:34.
Watch this version for commentaries such as: 1: Partial commentary during the debate (with Steven Crowder) and 2: Other commentaries during commercial breaks (with Patrick Bet-David and Alex Jones) and 3: Over 2+ hours of post debate commentary from Steven Crowder, Alex Jones, Patrick Bet-David, Scott Adams, Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk, Jack Posobiec, Roger Stone & Luke Rudkowski. Plus some additional short videos and clips in between.