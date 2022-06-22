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https://gnews.org/post/p9yz219a
06/21/2022 Spotlight on China: Number of people fleeing China reached 120,000 last year, tenfold more than 10 years ago. The US and Australia still top the destination list of Chinese political asylum seekers