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World FINISHED its EVIL People/Cowards & Corruption USA & Canada EXPOSED
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
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75 views • 4 days ago

March 19th 2026 Live Stream with Christopher James

To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc


This is the ONLY channel showing world the true narrative and more importantly the solution to take out all this evil. Ignorance remains the greatest enemy of Mankind and only knowledge with action is going to save us now that the world is being taken down globally by design.


The American people have no back bone anymore or courage to take down evil...they have and continue to allow massive genocide and horror to occur worldwide by trump and all the corrupt people he has selected

We are past the point of no return now... mankind is about to face horrific trespass against every aspect of your life... none of this had to happen but now it is and world has no one to blame but ourselves allowing all of these corrupt people around the world to trespass without right.


Protect yourself and your families and friends prepare for massive chaos and get all the medication and supplies you need now you won't have time very soon or access.


MASTERPEACE is a game changer for our world and under attack so get it now in boxes suggest 10 bottles at at time or whatever you can afford to get and keep the forever chemicals out of our bodies and our brains from being compromised against the attacks that are occurring now thru food, water and our air.


To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU


MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html


MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf


Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Alternate platforms...


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AWarriorCalls:3

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