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Covid vaccines have killed over 200,000 by Steve Kirsch
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384 views • September 12, 2021
The False Narrative Takedown Series #1 explains how to calculate the number of American killed by the COVID vaccines.
Latest slides: https://www.skirsch.com/covid/Killed.pdf
WelcomeTheEagle believes Steve! Even is VAERS was caught up and did not throttle the data should be up to 20-25K deaths. If VAERS would publish follow up reports and not just initial reports, there would probably be up to 50K souls. If the actual process to file a report wouldn't be so difficult and discouraging that it makes people give up we could have many more reports. Finally, there seems to be spineless physicians and nurses like gargoyles at the gates protecting their paychecks and the false narrative and basically praying on the sheep that do not have the wisdom to know the difference. So yes WTE88 believes there has been at least 200K in the USA from these jabs so far. Not to mention the 3rd testicles and the boosters that will eventually do you in.
Feature Articles of WelcomeTheEagle88:
https://politicalbuzz.tumblr.com/post/657356771525083136/vaers-tsunami-of-vax-deaths-this-way-come
https://principia-scientific.com/the-real-number-of-u-s-covid-vaccine-deaths-albert-benavides/
https://www.lifehakx.com/contributors
https://theexceptionalconservativeshow.com/tecntv-com
https://www.unite4truth.com/post/2-400-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-occurred-in-first-six-weeks-of-program-cdc-back-loading-data
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/
https://soundcloud.com/catia-lyst/lifehakx-presents-albert-benavides-welcome-the-eagle-88-part-1
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959&;fbclid=IwAR3UmubnW45c_kKd1v8zlbZ4wZ-9ylqr9lme9Q-BOCpQb-sY46zoLH_-vDU
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/censored-cdc-records-almost-12000-deaths-in-7-months-following-covid-19-injections/
Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard(6/18 v1):
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.info/
Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:
https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
Latest slides: https://www.skirsch.com/covid/Killed.pdf
WelcomeTheEagle believes Steve! Even is VAERS was caught up and did not throttle the data should be up to 20-25K deaths. If VAERS would publish follow up reports and not just initial reports, there would probably be up to 50K souls. If the actual process to file a report wouldn't be so difficult and discouraging that it makes people give up we could have many more reports. Finally, there seems to be spineless physicians and nurses like gargoyles at the gates protecting their paychecks and the false narrative and basically praying on the sheep that do not have the wisdom to know the difference. So yes WTE88 believes there has been at least 200K in the USA from these jabs so far. Not to mention the 3rd testicles and the boosters that will eventually do you in.
Feature Articles of WelcomeTheEagle88:
https://politicalbuzz.tumblr.com/post/657356771525083136/vaers-tsunami-of-vax-deaths-this-way-come
https://principia-scientific.com/the-real-number-of-u-s-covid-vaccine-deaths-albert-benavides/
https://www.lifehakx.com/contributors
https://theexceptionalconservativeshow.com/tecntv-com
https://www.unite4truth.com/post/2-400-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-occurred-in-first-six-weeks-of-program-cdc-back-loading-data
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/
https://soundcloud.com/catia-lyst/lifehakx-presents-albert-benavides-welcome-the-eagle-88-part-1
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959&;fbclid=IwAR3UmubnW45c_kKd1v8zlbZ4wZ-9ylqr9lme9Q-BOCpQb-sY46zoLH_-vDU
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/censored-cdc-records-almost-12000-deaths-in-7-months-following-covid-19-injections/
Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard(6/18 v1):
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.info/
Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:
https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
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