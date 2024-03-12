Create New Account
UPDATE: Judge Ruling on Fani Willis Case | SEKULOW
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

American Center for Law and Justice  |  UPDATE: Judge Ruling on Fani Willis Case.    Judge Scott McAfee is still trying to decide if he wants to hear more testimony in the Fani Willis/Nathan Wade investigation. If he chooses to do so, a deputy district attorney from a neighboring county could take the stand. The potential witness allegedly has evidence that Willis is guilty of obstruction of justice.

Keywords
perjurycompromisedlied under oathfani willismisconduct hearing

