CDC Caught Hiding Exploding C19 Shot Cancers
Published a month ago |
Dr. Jane Ruby Show


October 22, 2022


On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane shows evidence from expert sources, that the number of new, rare, and aggressive cancers is sky rocking in the VAERS system. But the CDC, known for its corruption and major role in the mass genocide roll out, is not only actively hiding these exploding cancers deaths from the C19 shots, but they are now caught moving those cancer numbers into a covid infection category to keep accomplish two things: Making the exploding numbers of cancer in the jabbed – the real cause of deaths, disappear, while fueling the fear porn narrative that covid infection is on the rise The unabated murder continues. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1p414w-live-7pm-cdc-caught-hiding-exploding-c19-shot-cancers.html

