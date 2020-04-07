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LONDONREAL - DAVID ICKE - THE CORONAVIRUS CONSPIRACY_ HOW COVID-19 WILL SEIZE YOUR RIGHTS & DESTROY OUR ECONOMY
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104 views • April 07, 2020
This video was broadcast by LondonReal on 06/04/20, it was shortly removed by YouTube for violations. Clearly the truth struck a nerve with the Elites, all credit goes to LondonReal just sharing to get the video seen by as many as possible.
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