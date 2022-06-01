Coconut Cashews

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ingredients
• 1.5 cups HR Organic Raw Cashews
• 1 organic egg white
• 1 T. HRS organic Coconut Palm Sugar
• 1 t. HRS Organic Extra Virgin Coconut oil
• ½ c. shredded coconut (unsweetened)
• ½ t vanilla extract
• ½ t cinnamon
• Pinch of Pink Himalayan Sea Salt
Directions:
• Preheat oven to 300 degrees F
• Separate egg white from yoke. Whip egg white until stiff.
• Melt coconut oil and mix with remaining ingredients.
• Carefully fold mixture into egg white
• Add cashews and fold until well coated
• Spread evenly on a cookie sheet covered with parchment paper
• Roast for 25 minutes at 300 degree
• Yummy quick snack as is or add to your favorite yogurt, oatmeal, salad, trail mix, etc.