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QANON 21 DAY COUNTDOWN DECODED... MARCH 19 IS BUNKER DAY
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780 views • March 06, 2021
Most interesting update on current events; via a 21-day countdown.
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UTube video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRRY4oafb8k
Steven Fletcher's UTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIV90nYmI0P_IDTtme10N6A
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UTube video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRRY4oafb8k
Steven Fletcher's UTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIV90nYmI0P_IDTtme10N6A
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