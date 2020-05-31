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LA DÉPUTÉE SARA CUNIAL ACCUSE BILL GATES DE CRIME CONTRE L'HUMANITÉ ET DEMANDE SON ARRESTATION !!!
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29 views • May 31, 2020
Au parlement italien, Sara Cunial dénonce l’Etat profond, la mafia médicale, Bilderberg et Bill Gates !
« Vous enfreignez le code de Nuremberg »
Vaccin, tatouage quantique et reconnaissance faciale... tout y passe !
« Vous enfreignez le code de Nuremberg »
Vaccin, tatouage quantique et reconnaissance faciale... tout y passe !
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