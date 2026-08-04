Outlaw Podcast - Sheriff Richard Mack & Dan Was Interviews (August 3, 2026)

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Started in 2015 as Outlaw Radio by American Broadcasting School alumni, "Bad Billy" Painter, Chris Master, and Derek Stark. Now Outlaw Podcast and still hosted by Bad Billy. Completely 100% uncensored and unpussified talk about politics and entertainment. Catch the show live Monday evenings at 7:00 PM Eastern standard time/4:00 PM Pacific standard time on Patriots' Soapbox. You can also listen to the older archives of Outlaw Radio by going to https://outlawradioabs.podbean.com. You can also leave your feedback by calling our feedback line at (208) 957-7016 and it will be played on the show. Positive and negative feedback will be replied to during the show.
Patriots' Soapbox
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HOST
”Bad Billy” Painter - The Bearded Patriots
https://thebeardedpatriots.com
SPECIAL GUESTS
Sheriff Richard Mack
Dan Wos
https://www.goodgunbadguy.com/
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