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Andreas Kalcker, DIÓXIDO DE CLORO ¿VENENO O MEDICINA? Congreso Salud Censurada
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109 views • April 03, 2020
Congreso salud censurada, excelente muestra de evidencias, 3 patentes, años de estudio pruebas, quien quiera despertar bienvenido
mas informacion en pagina de Andreas Kalcker
https://www.andreaskalcker.com
podes unirte a los grupos de what ap "salud prohibida"
https://chat.whatsapp.com/FWfNFwKFpZGHRK3zTXs3AU
y telegram "cds mms dioxido de cloro salud prohibida"
https://t.me/Cds_Mms_Dioxidodecloro
mas informacion en pagina de Andreas Kalcker
https://www.andreaskalcker.com
podes unirte a los grupos de what ap "salud prohibida"
https://chat.whatsapp.com/FWfNFwKFpZGHRK3zTXs3AU
y telegram "cds mms dioxido de cloro salud prohibida"
https://t.me/Cds_Mms_Dioxidodecloro
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