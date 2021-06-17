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TikTok Nurse and 450 deaths from the flu.
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102 views • June 17, 2021
Flu deaths!
2017-18 61,000
2018-19 34,200
2019-20 22,000
2020-21 only 450 deaths.
Wow, we cured the flu.
If you are interested in growing your bitcoin in 2021 contact me.
David Isenhour
[email protected]
Bitlocity.withcoachash.com
2017-18 61,000
2018-19 34,200
2019-20 22,000
2020-21 only 450 deaths.
Wow, we cured the flu.
If you are interested in growing your bitcoin in 2021 contact me.
David Isenhour
[email protected]
Bitlocity.withcoachash.com
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